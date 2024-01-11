Providence lands 2025 big man Oswin Erhunmwunse
The No. 16 prospect in the class of 2025 came off the board on Thursday afternoon, when four-star center Oswin Erhunmwunse announced his commitment to Providence. Erhunmwunse, who remains a possible reclassification candidate and may land in the class of 2024 down the road, chose the Friars over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Creighton. Below, the four-star center discusses his decision, and Rivals explores what head coach Kim English is getting in the touted big man.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE PROVIDENCE
“It was because of the relationships and belief I have in head coach [Kim English]. I think every school in my final four could put me in a position to succeed, so relationship and faith is what drove me to my decision.”
ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO PROVIDENCE
“All the visits were awesome. My favorite part of the visit was watching the crazy game (against Butler) and just kicking it with the staff and players that were on the court. Everyone knows I love FIFA, and we played FIFA at night with the team so that was fun.”
ON HOW ENGLISH PLANS TO USE HIM ON THE FLOOR
“I’m a player that likes to play in transition, play in flow and dunk off of picks or cuts. They intend to play to my strengths.”
WHAT PROVINCE IS GETTING
A left-handed center from Nigeria, Erhunmwunse arrived in America as a member of the 2026 class but reclassed up to 2025 shortly after arriving in The States. His athleticism, college-ready body and above-the-rim ability allow him to play a bit longer than his 6-foot-10 frame as a rim protector. Erhunmwunse is known for his work on the defensive end, where he brings a level of versatility that is rare in centers of his size, but his rim-running ability and knack for finishing around the basket are also notable. The big man isn’t a bad shooter by any stretch and is capable of knocking down open looks from outside the paint, even if long-range jumpers aren’t a staple of his game. The Friars are getting an elite defender that moves incredibly well for a prospect of his size and impacts games on glass due to both his size and striking vertical athleticism.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE FRIARS
The momentum Kim English is building in his first year as a high-major head coach is obvious. He had the Friars looking like a serious contender in the Big East before losing star Bryce Hopkins to injury. Now, English has a top-20 prospect in the fold and seems to be capitalizing on his hot start. There’s still a chance that Erhunmwunse joins the Friars in 2024 as nobody has ruled out a classification even if one isn’t likely to happen right away. Oswin remains a reclass candidate that could make a decision following this spring's grassroots season. Nothing has been finlaized on that front but the situation is definitely worth monitoring.