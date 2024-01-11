The No. 16 prospect in the class of 2025 came off the board on Thursday afternoon, when four-star center Oswin Erhunmwunse announced his commitment to Providence. Erhunmwunse, who remains a possible reclassification candidate and may land in the class of 2024 down the road, chose the Friars over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Creighton. Below, the four-star center discusses his decision, and Rivals explores what head coach Kim English is getting in the touted big man.

IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY HE CHOSE PROVIDENCE “It was because of the relationships and belief I have in head coach [Kim English]. I think every school in my final four could put me in a position to succeed, so relationship and faith is what drove me to my decision.” ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO PROVIDENCE “All the visits were awesome. My favorite part of the visit was watching the crazy game (against Butler) and just kicking it with the staff and players that were on the court. Everyone knows I love FIFA, and we played FIFA at night with the team so that was fun.” ON HOW ENGLISH PLANS TO USE HIM ON THE FLOOR “I’m a player that likes to play in transition, play in flow and dunk off of picks or cuts. They intend to play to my strengths.”