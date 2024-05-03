Rivals recently caught up with the four-star guard to discuss his process and what might be next for his recruitment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One of the top point guards in the 2025 class, Jalen Reece has added significant muscle this season and is flashing his complete game running with the Florida Rebels on the grassroots circuit this season. The son of a coach, Reece has a long list of high-major scholarship offers and is just now starting to form opinions on the schools that are pursuing him.

ON PROGRAMS MOST INVOLVED WITH HIM AS THINGS STAND

“Cincinnati, UCF ... Michigan just offered me. Ohio State is still involved. Providence has been really involved lately. They’ve been active.”

ON VISITS HE’S ALREADY TAKEN

“I went to Providence on an unofficial. I went to LSU and Ohio State and Cincinnati, too.”

ON PROVIDENCE

“I like Coach [Kim] English. He’s cool people. He always motivates me and tells me what I need to do better. I like how he coaches, too.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH CINCINNATI

“It’s going well. I love coach Wes (Miller). You know Jizzle [James] is up there — that’s my big brother for real. He motivates me and tells me to keep playing hard and everything else will work out.”

ON WHAT JAMES TELLS HIM ABOUT THE BEARCAT PROGRAM

“He tells me that it’s a great environment and that the culture is good. He keeps me updated on everything at Cincinnati.”

ON MICHIGAN

“They offered me right after they got there from FAU because they had offered me at FAU before. I’m going to take a visit to Michigan in September or sometime like that. I don’t know much about the Michigan program yet, so I’m hoping to learn more. I just know Dusty May is a great coach. I had my teammate (Elijah Elliott) committed to FAU while Coach May was there. I have a great relationship with Coach May already and we’re trying to build on that.”