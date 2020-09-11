Basketball Recruiting - Providence begins 2021 with Legend Geeter

“The love and the realness they have showed me and my family is why I chose PC,” Geeter told Rivals.com. “They showed me how they would use me as a player and also all the successful people that have come out of Providence that played my position.”

Selecting the Friars over Duquesne, Georgetown and Missouri, Geeter is a solid start to what should still end up being a quality class for Ed Cooley and his staff. A native of the Detroit, Michigan area, Geeter will bring a blue-collared approach to the Big East program. The 31st best power forward in America, Geeter is already equipped with solid size in the frontcourt in which he stands over 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 220-pounds.

A workhorse down low that has good hands and touch near the basket, Geeter is also a capable shooter to 20-feet that can play facing the basket and out of the high post region on the floor. The motor is always turned on with the Midwesterner who competes on practically each possession and can play a variety of roles and positions on both sides of the floor. A versatile mismatch, Geeter should have the chance to see early minutes for the Friars.

The first member of Providence’s 2021 class, Geeter is the likely replacement for Noah Horchler who will exhaust his final year of eligibility this winter after sitting out last year thanks to his transfer in from North Florida. The point guard position is the next task at hand where PC remains a finalist for Breon Pass, who is set to commit at the end of the month, and Darius Johnson, who is also considering Alabama and UCF.