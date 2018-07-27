Providence adds top 60 forward Greg Gantt
Providence has made another push for Big East supremacy with the commitment of four-star forward Greg Gantt. A do-it-all small forward who can play three positions and on both ends of the court, Gantt is a tremendous addition for Ed Cooley’s program that infuses toughness and versatility into it.
Gantt discussed his thoughts behind the decision.
“The big thing about them is that they really like my versatility. They just don’t tell me what I want to hear. That is the big thing with them,” he said. “They tell me what I have to work on if I go there and that’s one of things that I really respect about those guys. They do make an effort to come down to see me, and I really appreciated that.”
Selecting the Friars over such other finalists as Clemson, Vanderbilt, Florida and Texas, Gantt’s commitment gives Providence someone that can switch positions on the defensive end thanks to his size, quickness, athleticism and hard-playing mentality - which has been a key to Providence’s stout defense in recent years.
Offensively, Gantt is an underrated playmaker who can create for others and himself, score at the basket and through contact, and also out to the perimeter, as he has quickly developed a more consistent perimeter jumper.
The Friars have had good success recruiting the state of North Carolina after recently enrolling Jimmy Nichols this summer. Gantt should have the chance to pair with Nichols for years to come as versatile forwards that can complete many tasks on either end.
Gantt becomes Providence’s first class of 2019 commitment and gives Cooley a third straight year that he received a pledge from a top 60 prospect. The Friars also remain heavily in the mix with a few guard prospects this summer, including James Bouknight and Dahmir Bishop.