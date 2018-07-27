Providence has made another push for Big East supremacy with the commitment of four-star forward Greg Gantt. A do-it-all small forward who can play three positions and on both ends of the court, Gantt is a tremendous addition for Ed Cooley’s program that infuses toughness and versatility into it.

Gantt discussed his thoughts behind the decision.

“The big thing about them is that they really like my versatility. They just don’t tell me what I want to hear. That is the big thing with them,” he said. “They tell me what I have to work on if I go there and that’s one of things that I really respect about those guys. They do make an effort to come down to see me, and I really appreciated that.”