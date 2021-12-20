 Basketball Recruiting - Prospect Survey: The biggest red flags in recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 07:59:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Prospect Survey: The biggest red flags in recruiting

Judah Mintz
Judah Mintz (Rivals.com)
Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

Recruiting media spends plenty of time focusing on why top prospects pick certain schools, but why they eliminate others is possibly more intriguing. Today, Rivals.com dives into the world of rescuing red flags by asking seven in-demand prospects about recruiting process deal-breakers. Their responses can be found below.

*****

Cassidy's Takeaways: News and notes from the Tarkanian Classic

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Rivals150

2024 Rankings: Top 40

*****

The red flag: Inconsistency

Why: “They reach out and then they let two or three weeks go by without saying anything. Then, out of nowhere, they hit you up and try to get back in after you have a good game. I notice that stuff. It’s a turnoff. Or when [a school] brings you in on an unofficial but you see them bringing other guys in on officials. That stuff.”

*****

The red flag: Lazy texting

Why: “I’m not gonna lie, when a coach texts you the same little picture every day, that gets annoying. They will just keep sending the same little picture that says they are the best in some single area every single day.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

The red flag: Pushing party culture

Why: “I’m not really into the parties and that scene, so when they use that and try to show me that I don’t connect with it. I’m hopefully just trying to be there one year anyway and then get to the NBA. I don't care about the parties.”

*****  

The red flag: Bad weather

Why: “I know it sounds weird, but I’m serious. If it’s cold, I’m out. We pay attention to that kind of stuff. If you like warm weather and the place is cold, it can be a red flag.”

SHARE YOU THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

*****  

The red flag: Poor official visit hospitality

Why: I was on one visit and there wasn’t a single snack in the hotel room. There wasn’t even a single drink. There was one bag of Doritos. I was like, “Mom, what is this?” If a place can’t treat you right on a visit they can’t treat you right when you’re going there.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARKANSAS FANS AT HAWGBEAT.COM

*****  

The red flag: Lack of desired major

Why: You probably haven't heard this one yet, but I’m going to be a lawyer. If a place doesn’t have a top law program or no law programs at all, I’m not going. The school I go to, I want to stay at for law school too. It has to have one.

*****  

The red flag: Not clicking with the current team

Why: If you go on a visit and the guys on the team don’t mess with you or completely ignore you. That would turn me off. I didn’t experience it, but I know it happens. I know it has happened to other people.


SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VANDERBILT FANS AT VANDYSPORTS.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}