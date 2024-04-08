Advertisement

1. LOUISVILLE

Pat Kelsey (AP Images)

The rebuilding process at Louisville won't be easy or short, and a coaching change at the in-state rival isn't a magical cure-all. Still, Calipari's sudden departure has to be seen as a gift for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey. If the Wildcats' 2024 recruiting class collapses at the last second, it will significantly weaken the program next to which all Louisville head coaches are juxtaposed. Kelsey isn't likely to be able to poach any of the Wildcats' signees, but the instability does open the door for the Cardinals to take a step toward Bluegrass State superiority. It also may take a little pressure off the new UofL head man. New coaches at both of the state's marquee programs creates a level starting point of sorts, as the rivals now find themselves in parallel transitional years.

2. ALABAMA

Nate Oats (AP Images)

With one of the most decorated and celebrated recruiters in the history of the sports starting over at Arkansas, it might become a bit easier for the Tide to build off the success they have experienced under head coach Nate Oats, assuming the fifth-year Alabama coach isn't hired by Kentucky. Bama has already become a destination for some of the top prospects in the South and the country at large, and Calipari vacating his post in Lexington could allow Oats and his emerging program to take the final step toward becoming a true recruiting juggernaut. If Kentucky is weakened by this coaching change for any stretch of time, nobody in the conference benefits more than the team that has captured two of the last four regular-season SEC titles and look poised to solidify itself as perennial national title contenders.

3. DUKE

AJ Dybantsa (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Kentucky and Duke run up against each other multiple times per year on the trail. Head-to-head battles between the two monster brands for five-star prospects have become commonplace in recent years, so if Kentucky's coaching search isn't successful in establishing a seamless transition to the new era in Lexington, the Blue Devils could see a major recruiting adversary reduced to a shell of its former self. Kentucky was projected to be involved with 2025 Duke targets such as Cameon Boozer, Caleb Wilson, AJ Dybantsa and others if Calipari was still driving the Big Blue Boat this year. Now that he's abandoned ship, a new staff will have to race to maintain those relationships and get the Wildcats back in the mix prior to the 2025 signing period this fall.

4. ARKANSAS