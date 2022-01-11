Programs taking notice of 2023 standout Coen Carr

Coen Carr has been building his reputation all year playing in the NIBC. Carr put the Chick-fil-A Classic crowd into a frenzy as he won the slam dunk competition by jumping from the free-throw line. “I am a person who brings a lot of energy to the floor,” Carr told Rivals.com. “I like to play a lot of defense; that has really been my strong suit this year. I am working hard on my play-making and my shooting right now. I’ve heard I play like Derrick Jones, Jr., I’ve heard KJ McDaniels, who went to Clemson. Players like that, guys who are bouncy and play defense.” Carr’s performance this summer with the Georgia Stars on the EYBL 16u circuit opened the eyes of a lot of college programs. “I am hearing a lot from Clemson, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Arizona State,” Carr said, “They have all offered me. I have visited Clemson, Vanderbilt and Georgia.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “They have a good program; I know a couple of the players who played over there. It is somewhere I can really go and play my game, and they will help me get to the league.” Arizona State: “I know James Harden, Josh Christopher, and someone playing this year, Marcus Bagley. People who made it to the league and are doing well in the league. That shows they are good with player development and stuff like that.” Georgia: “They are my home school, so that would definitely be a great thing to play for home. Also, people like Nic Claxton, who played here at Legacy and plays for the Nets, were there. So they are big on player development too.” Vanderbilt: “Jerry Stackhouse is a coach who loves his players. He is a great person to be around too. I know a couple of people who went to that school, and they really have a love for the program.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Auburn, Cincinnati, Oregon, UCLA, are some schools who have not offered me, but we hear from pretty regularly,” Carr continued, “I will be looking for a school that will invest in making me better on and off the court. I want to go to a school with good academics and a place that's big on player development. I want to find a place that has a real family-type feel, even though if I am away from home, it feels like I am at home.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION