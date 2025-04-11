Profile: Chaunce Jenkins

NC State has some options at point guard, but appear to be still looking around.
TKR Pod talks about Rutgers Basketball landing George Washington transfer Darren Buchanan Jr. and more.
Rutgers Women's Basketball guard Mya Petticord announced today that she will enter the transfer portal with a year left.
Rutgers Women's Basketball added its third transfer portal piece in former UNC-Greensboro forward Yacine N'Diaye Sunday.
NC State has landed several guards for next year, but other than incoming freshman Zymicah Wilkins, need help inside.
