Prince Aligbe chooses Boston College

What Boston College is getting

Aligbe is a strong, and lengthy forward. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 225 pounds, Aligbe passes the eye test. On the floor, the defensive upside is apparent. With Aligbe's length and size, you can see him banging on the block or sliding with perimeter guys. Offensively, he is best in transition, but has been working on his jump shot over the past year.

What this means for the Golden Eagles

Aligbe chose Boston College over a final group that also included Cal and Ohio State. This is Grant's third commitment of this class, joining the 6-foot-5 guard duo of No. 102 Donald Hand Jr. and three-star Chas Kelly. In 2021 Grant brought in four transfers and two high school players. The high schoolers were a pair of three-stars in 6-foot-4 Kanye Jones and 6-foot-8 Gianni Thompson.

