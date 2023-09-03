Preston Fowler knew he was underrated and how he decided to handle being overlooked ultimately earned him notoriety.

“I knew what I could do, so I just focused on that instead of worrying about not having the attention and all that,” Fowler said. “My thing was I’m always gonna outwork everyone. I knew that if I brought that mentality and stayed consistent, good things would happen.”

Fowler entered the circuit season armed with just one offer from Sacred Heart, but after a productive season running with the NH Lightning in the Nike E16, averaging 13 points and nine rebounds and game he's become a Mr. Popularity of sorts among college coaches.

“It was definitely a breakout summer for me,” said Fowler, who averaged 14.5 points and eight rebounds a game at the Nike Peach Jam in July. “I was just very determined. I knew my all-around game would help me a lot. A lot of guys have one or two things they do well, but I pride myself in doing a lot of things well.”

And efficiently; Fowler shot 56 percent during the E16 and 53 percent during Peach Jam.

The consistency was a carryover from the high school season where Fowler pumped in 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists a game to help East Catholic (Manchester, Conn.) capture back-to-back state titles.

“I’m always one of the hardest working guys on the team at all times,” Fowler said. “I’m constantly in the gym.”

The blue-collar approach coupled with the summer production has translated into an influx of new offers and interest.

This summer, Fowler has picked up offers from George Mason, Albany, Quinnipiac, Fairfield, Fordham, Manhattan, Temple, Wake Forest, George Washington, Rhode Island, Oklahoma State and Penn State. Villanova has also expressed interest in Fowler.

“The Villanova coaches want me to come to Midnight Madness, so I’ll probably do that.” Fowler said. “I just got the Penn State offer too, so they want me to come down soon, maybe in October. Other than that I’m not sure about visits.”

The 6-foot-7 forward announced earlier this week that he would be transferring to national hoops powerhouse Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) for his junior season, a move that will offer the platform to potentially catapult his standing nationally even more playing in the NIBC.

“I always felt like I was going to get a lot more offers,” Fowler said. “It feels good to know I’m just earning it with my work. It definitely makes me want to keep going harder and harder. I feel like the move to Brewster gives me the chance to keep playing against the best teams and players. That’s the best way to get better.”