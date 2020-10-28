Basketball Recruiting - Prep year bringing new look to Stanley's recruitment

Originally from the Kansas City area, three-star forward O'mar Stanley now resides in Branson, Mo., preparing to play out a post-grad season at Link Year Prep. He holds a handful of scholarship offers as things stand, but new schools appear to be kicking the tires on the versatile 6-foot-7 prospect. So while teammate Gavyn Elkamil is already committed to Tulsa and nudging Stanley in that direction, he’s staying open to all suitors.





ON THE OFFERS IN WHICH HE’S MOST INTERESTED

“Probably Tulsa and Ole Miss right now out of the offers.”





ON IF HAVING A TEAMMATE COMMITTED TO TULSA HELPS THE HURRICANES

“Sorta kinda. He’s really been in my ear about it. At the same time, I kinda like to keep my mind open to everything, so I’m trying to stay neutral. I like Tulsa a lot, though.





ON OLE MISS

“I was planning on going on a visit there before Covid happened. We were getting pretty close to setting it up, but then obviously everything fell apart. Covid kinda ruined all that.”





ON WHICH COACH AT OLE MISS IS RECRUITING HIM

“Ronnie Hamilton. He’s cool. He’s just telling me he’s waiting until next semester and this season to see where things go with me. I’ll probably take a virtual tour soon.”





ON HOW HE’D FIT IN WITH THE REBELS

“I know they play a bunch of guys that are similar to my size in the SEC. They have those tough guys like me. I don’t want to call us undersized bigs because the game is changing, but sort of kind of under-the-radar bigs.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN CONTACT

“Bradley hit me up recently. So did K-State. With K-State, they just hit me up for the very first time recently, so we’ll see what happens with them.”





ON K-STATE

“I know that they’re only about three hours away from where I live, so that’s good. I like the program a lot. I’ve been there a few times. I haven’t gone on, like, recruiting visits but I have been there hanging out with some guys I knew that were on the team -- Cartier [Diarra] and I also know Davion [Bradford].”





ON IF K-STATE SEEMS CLOSE TO OFFERING

“No, I don't think they’re close or anything. We really just started talking.”



