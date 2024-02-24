Last weekend elite high school players joined millions of spectators around the world watching the NBA’s brightest stars duke it out in the NBA All-Star Game. Naturally, top-tier players watched from a different lens, envisioning themselves matching up with the best players on the planet; not a stretch for some since names are already showing up on futuristic NBA Draft boards. To that end, we look at five high school players who could, with a logical progression, realistically take the next step as pros and earn their way into all-star status.

Advertisement

Cooper Flagg, Montverde Academy, SF, 2024

Guess who! Makes sense that the country’s No. 1 prospect would sit atop the list of potential NBA All-Stars for the future. Flagg, a Duke signee, has proved on the most consistent basis over the last two years and has the size (6-foot-9), three-level scoring ability, motor and intangibles that could give him a very real shot at being considered one of the best at the highest level. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

Ace Bailey, McEachern High School, SF, 2024

Bailey, a Rutgers signee, checks in at No. 2 in the Rivals150 and already has a devastating set of NBA moves and counters that he implements in every game he plays currently. No player in the country shoots fadeaways at all levels with his level of efficiency. Bailey’s motor and energy alone make his impact felt in multiple aspects of the game. At 6-foot-9, Bailey’s ability to break down opposing players off the dribble and finish with authority at the rim will keep him in the spotlight, important with the fan voting aspect of the NBA All-Star Game. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH RUTGERS FANS AT THEKNIGHTREPORT.COM *****

A.J. Dybantsa, Prolific Prep, F, 2025

At 6-foot-8, Dybantsa could make the case for being the most skilled all-around prospect in high school basketball. He impacts the game in multiple facets offensively. He protects the rim, swallows rebounds and is versatile enough to lead the break. Dybantsa’s motor only knows one gear: Overdrive. *****

Cameron Boozer, Columbus High School, F, 2025

At 6-foot-10, Boozer is the complete package with the ability to dominate the game on both ends, plus has the ability to step out and efficiently knock down the perimeter jump shot. Boozer is also a rebounding machine whose IQ makes him a capable facilitator. His ability to impact the game on multiple levels will bode well for his long-term projection. *****

VJ Edgecombe, Long Island Lutheran, SG, 2024