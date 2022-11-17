This past off-season was a very busy time for the NCAA Transfer Portal. Players changed schools all over the country seeking a better fit or the proper level for them. There were roughly 1,500 players who entered the Transfer Portal between last season and this one, and that number will likely only continue to grow. Below, Travis Graf takes a look at three early-season transfer standouts:

Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Podziemski had a very forgettable freshman season, unable to crack the rotation for an Illinois squad that finished in the Top 25 at the end of the season. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged just four minutes per game in the 16 games he appeared in, scoring just over one point per game in those contests. Fast forward to this year and Podziemski has hit the ground running for Santa Clara, averaging 25.3 points per game, good for top-10 nationally through the first week of the season. In his first two games in a Broncos uniform, the former four-star scored 64 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, while grabbing seven steals as well. So far this season, Podziemski is shooting 42-percent from behind the arc.

*****

Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

If you follow basketball recruiting at all, you’re very familiar with Bates, a former five-star prospect who was at one time the top prospect in his high school class. He reclassed and entered the college game a year younger than everyone else, and it didn’t pay off for him in his one year at Memphis. He battled injuries and when he was able to play, he averaged fewer than 10 points per game and shot less than 40-percent from the field. Bates entered the transfer portal as one of the hottest prospects on the market and had many programs pursuing. He ended up transferring to Eastern Michigan, close to his hometown. He’s been spectacular this season for the Eagles through two games, scoring 50 points combined. His coming out party was against Michigan as he scored 30 points and knocked down some insane outside jumpers. He’s currently averaging 25 points per game and shooting 46-percent from three.

*****

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois