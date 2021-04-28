Basketball Recruiting - Point guard Dug McDaniel keeps building on his reputation

Dug McDaniel sits at No. 67 in the 2022 Rivals150 rankings, and the Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI point guard is the No. 18 player nationally at his position in his class. “I feel like I am a very versatile point guard," McDaniel said. "I am a pass-first point guard, but I am able to score at will. I really like getting my teammates involved and I really take pride in my defense. So really, like, making sure everyone is getting involved and no one is being left out.” The 5-foot-10 McDaniel has been a big name nationally, and a featured player in the Team Takeover EYBL program since middle school. Things are coming to a head in his recruitment and he has an idea of what visits he will be taking. “I plan on taking a visit to Michigan the first week of June. I am planning to set visits to Florida and LSU as well in June,” McDaniel said. ***** REPORTS FROM THE ROAD: Pitt Jam Fest | Exposure Breakout | Midwest Mania 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Michigan: “I think I fit in very well. Mike Smith, the previous PG was very similar to my size and my playing style. Head coach Juwan Howard and I have a very good relationship. I call him my uncle. I grew up playing with his son and stuff, so I feel like the connection with Michigan is definitely there.” LSU: “I talk with their coach every week and I like their style of play. Tremont Waters is a previous point guard who went there, I feel like we have similar games. They are gritty, scrappy and always get after it. I like that.” Florida: “I really love their style of play; it is very fast. Tre Mann and the point guard who is still there right now, I feel like they are thriving in their system, so I really like their playing style for point guards.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?