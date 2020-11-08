Basketball Recruiting - Plenty of high-major interest in 2023 standout Chase Clemmons

Programs such as Georgetown , Georgia , Houston , Nebraska and several mid-major programs saw enough in those performances to extend a scholarship offer to the Class of 2023 point guard out of Georgia. Georgia Tech and several other programs have shown interest.

Chase Clemmons saw his recruitment take off in a big way after his Georgia Stars team made it to the 15-under championship of the Battle For Georgia. The 6-foot floor general was terrific all weekend and showed both the ability to run the team and get others involved along with his own scoring prowess.

Clemmons discusses the high-major involved in his recruitment and mentions some schools he would like to hear from.

Georgetown: “I haven’t really talked to them too much yet. I talked to the assistant coach a little bit and we’re just trying to build a relationship. He brought up how Allen Iverson played there and said I kinda remind him of him. That’s my dad’s favorite player.”

Georgia: “I talked to coach (Tom) Crean like four times now. He talks about wanting to keep the best players in Georgia. Anthony Edwards is about to be the No. 1 pick potentially and he said he wants to keep replacing pros with pros.”

Georgia Tech: “They haven’t offered, but I’ve talked to coach (Josh) Pastner a lot. He says he loves guards and I would fit well in his program.”

Nebraska: “I talk to Nebraska a lot. I talk to coach Matt (Abdelmassih) a lot. My cousin Trey McGowens is over there and he has a big year coming up. We watched some game films with coach (Fred) Hoiberg on zoom.”

Programs he would like to hear from: “There are a lot of schools. Oregon, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona and a bunch more. I like the West Coast a lot. I want to live out there. They play fast and a lot of transition stuff, which is how I like to play.”