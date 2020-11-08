Basketball Recruiting - Plenty of high-major interest in 2023 standout Chase Clemmons

Plenty of high-major interest in 2023 standout Chase Clemmons
Chase Clemmons saw his recruitment take off in a big way after his Georgia Stars team made it to the 15-under championship of the Battle For Georgia. The 6-foot floor general was terrific all weekend and showed both the ability to run the team and get others involved along with his own scoring prowess.
Programs such as Georgetown, Georgia, Houston, Nebraska and several mid-major programs saw enough in those performances to extend a scholarship offer to the Class of 2023 point guard out of Georgia. Georgia Tech and several other programs have shown interest.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Clemmons discusses the high-major involved in his recruitment and mentions some schools he would like to hear from.
Georgetown: “I haven’t really talked to them too much yet. I talked to the assistant coach a little bit and we’re just trying to build a relationship. He brought up how Allen Iverson played there and said I kinda remind him of him. That’s my dad’s favorite player.”
Georgia: “I talked to coach (Tom) Crean like four times now. He talks about wanting to keep the best players in Georgia. Anthony Edwards is about to be the No. 1 pick potentially and he said he wants to keep replacing pros with pros.”
Georgia Tech: “They haven’t offered, but I’ve talked to coach (Josh) Pastner a lot. He says he loves guards and I would fit well in his program.”
Nebraska: “I talk to Nebraska a lot. I talk to coach Matt (Abdelmassih) a lot. My cousin Trey McGowens is over there and he has a big year coming up. We watched some game films with coach (Fred) Hoiberg on zoom.”
Programs he would like to hear from: “There are a lot of schools. Oregon, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona and a bunch more. I like the West Coast a lot. I want to live out there. They play fast and a lot of transition stuff, which is how I like to play.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Clemmons is set for a big season at Mount Vernon School in Atlanta and that should only add to the intrigue that many college coaches have with him. Offers will continue to roll in over the next year and a half, but he says he is in no rush to make a decision at this point. As a well-rounded point guard with a strong academic background, there will be no shortage of options when the time comes to pick a program.