COLUMBIA, SC. – In a class that is looking to be in short supply for productive frontline prospects, PJ Hall is ready to enter into a full fledge priority recruitment. Already holding offers from some of the top local power programs, Hall is back on the floor after a minor knee injury as the attention towards him has not waned. “It has been fun, a fun journey,” he said about his ongoing recruitment. “I am just trying to do as well as my sister did. She kept a level head the entire time and trusted God,” Hall said referring to his sister who was rated as one of the best volleyball prospects before choosing Florida last year. Clemson, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee are the four programs that have begun to stand out within his recruitment, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “They’re underdogs and gritty. They love the underdog position. They like coming up and beating the big guys.” Florida: “I love the city, I love the coaching staff, I like the way that they play with how they like to push the ball with their bigs and they are just a versatile team.” South Carolina: “I love the coaching staff there. Coach (Frank) Martin, I love the way that he coaches. The intensity and in your face type, that is the way that I grew up and I love that.” Tennessee: “Gritty. They have a ton of talent but they are not reliant on it. They work, dive on the floor and taking charges; they’re a bunch of incredibly talented players that play as if they are role guys. They just play to their role.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION