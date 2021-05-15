Pittsburgh is in a good position with Alphonzo Billups

Alphonzo Billups has had a productive spring so far for Team Loaded (Va.) and looks to be prospect on the rise as college coaches prepare to get back out on the road this summer. The 6-foot-7 wing in the 2022 class possesses a versatile skillset with his size and athleticism in the backcourt along with his ability to make shots and attack the basket. As we head into the summer, Billups holds scholarship offers from Clemson, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Temple, VCU, Virginia Tech and several mid-majors. Penn State and Virginia have started to show interest in the Virginia native as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “Clemson is a pretty cool school. Their coaches just check in with me and always tell me a little about their program.” Oklahoma State: “I think it’s a real cool school. They just had Cade Cunningham, who is about to be the No. 1 draft pick, which is cool. They like to get up and down.” Pittsburgh: “Both Capels are pretty cool, and I like Coach Brown too. They like to get out in the open court. I think they like me because I can do a lot of things on the court.” Virginia Tech: “I don’t know a whole lot about them yet. Their coaches have just told me that they like my game.”

RIVALS' REACTION