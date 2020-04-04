“Just the relationship I have with them. Coach Matt (Abdelmassih) recruited me when he was at St. John’s. Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and his staff have experience in the league and is proven to getting transfers to the NBA,” McGowens told Rivals.com. “That was probably the biggest thing for me especially as a transfer because this decision, I feel had to be my best because it just had to work out.”

Nebraska has become a top landing spot for the best found within the Transfer Portal which was reaffirmed again thanks to its most recent commitment. Pitt transfer Trey McGowens has decided to join the program, giving Fred Hoiberg a versatile guard that brings a wealth of experience to Lincoln.

McGowens selected the Huskers over Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Ole Miss. The South Carolina native is a 6-foot-3 combo guard that has started 65 games throughout his first two years of college play. He is respected for his toughness, athleticism and ability to play a variety of positions along the perimeter.

A central figure to Pitt’s ascent within the ACC the past two years, during his sophomore season, he averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. His shooting numbers should improve where he has never shot above 33-perent from the perimeter but it is the fearless brand of basketball that he plays and his capacity to compete on both sides of the floor that will be welcomed by the Big 10 program.

He becomes the third transfer to commit to Nebraska in recent weeks. He will join Western Illinois’ Kobe Webster and Wisconsin’s Kobe King in the fall. McGowens will likely be forced to sit a year before having two full seasons to play beginning in the fall of 2021. He is a former four-star prospect and Rivals150 member within the 2018 class.