Pittsburgh landed its first commitment for 2019 Monday when Rivals150 senior Gerald Drumgoole announced he will sign with the Panthers in April. A three-star small forward prospect from New York, Drumgoole committed to the Panthers following his official visit to the ACC program over the weekend.

“I chose Pitt because I know Coach (Jeff) Capel and his staff will push me to develop my game and make me the best person and player I can be. We both have the same goal which is to win,” Drumgoole said regarding his commitment to Pitt. “The ACC is the best conference in the country and coach wants Pitt to compete for a conference championship and to get to to the NCAA Tournament. We want to have one of the best home environments in the country and the Zoo is already one of the best student sections.”

In need of a versatile wing, Drumgoole believes he is the guy to fill such a hole. “I see myself coming in and doing whatever it takes to help the team win,” he stated. “Getting to the basket, knocking down shots and helping facilitate the offense. Also, just playing good defense and rebounding at my position.”