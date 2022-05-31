Pitt, Ole Miss, South Carolina in pursuit of PG Jaylen Curry

Currently the No. 106 player in the Rivals150 for 2023 and one of the top point guards in the country, Jaylen Curry already holds a handful of scholarship offers. Schools such as Pittsburgh, Florida State, Virginia Tech and others have already made things official, while other major programs are also staying in touch.

The four-star guard recently made the decision to transfer from North Carolina’s Julius L. Chambers High School to Florida’s Calvary Christian Academy in hopes of boosting his stock by playing at the highest level of high school basketball. Last week, Rivals.com talked to Curry about his decision to change high schools as well as where things stand with his college recruitment.





On his decision to transfer to Calvary Christian

I saw the kind of exposure the players get there. It’s just a great opportunity for me and my family to go there. It’s a better decision for my basketball career, but also I saw the level of education they have down there at Calvary.

On when he plans to move to Florida

“I’m still in North Carolina. I won’t move down until August. I have some family down there. They live in the same part [of the state] as Calvary Christian, so that makes it easier.”

On the schools with which he’s in close contact

“I would probably say Alabama, Pitt, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

‘On Alabama

“One of my close friends, Jaden Bradley, he’s going to play there. He’s a great player. We’re close. Also, Alabama is a fast-paced team that loves their point guards. That’s one reason why I like them.”

On Pitt

“The Capel Brothers actually played for my AAU Team, Boo Williams, so there are a lot of connections that come with that. I like Pitt and I like that I have all those connections there.”

On South Carolina

“They’re just telling me to be myself. My Uncle, (Lakeem Jackson), played there so there’s that connection. I want to talk to them more and get to know more.”

On Official visits

“I’ve already been on an official visit to Ole Miss. I’ll be going to Pitt sometime in June, too.”

On his Ole Miss visit

“It was great. That’s a great environment down there – the people, the players, the coaches. The classrooms were set up and were a lot bigger than I thought. It was really cool to see all that.”



