“They are saying that they want for me to come there and help make me a pro and they have a good education that they can offer,” Coulibaly said about the program. “I love it and I love the way that they play. They have a great program and they work hard.”

After battling through months without a 2019 commitment, Pitt struck for the second time this week as Karim Coulibaly told Rivals.com that he is now a Panther. A 6-foot-8 center and one of the top frontline prospects remaining, Coulibaly is a much-needed body that should impact a rather depleted frontcourt in Oakland next season.

Choosing the Panthers over Arkansas, Georgia, St. Joe’s and Tulane, Coulibaly brings a polished skillset to the frontcourt. The lefty is more of a below the rim presence but sports great length, a strong frame and motor, and quality production from 15-feet and in.

Slated as the 30th best center prospect in the 2019 class, Coulibaly should impact the program immediately. He is someone that can be leaned upon for his low-post scoring abilities where he can efficiently produce with back to the basket, but also facing it as he has improved with his mid-range shot making. Furthermore, his timing as a shot changer and quality hands should make him a solid two-way producer for the Panthers.

Coulibaly becomes Pitt’s second 2019 commitment and joins Rivals150 forward Gerald Drumgoole by pledging to the program this week. Further work is expected to be completed in the months ahead as the transfer wire and decommitment front following various coaching changes this spring will likely be two avenues the Panthers extinguish in furthering their ascent up the ACC pecking order.