Odukale averaged over 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his prep season. He is just the type that will be needed at Pitt in enhancing his backcourt next season. “He is an elite screen-and-roll player. He gets teammates involved,” his coach Nick Couluris told Rivals.com. “He advances ball, can make all the passes. Understands film and reads. He is a high-level athlete that fits the pro style game and projects to that level.”

Sitting as one of the top available wing prospects in the 2020 class, Femi Odukale decided to end his college recruitment on Tuesday. After navigating a rather tardy recruitment, Odukale gave his verbal commitment to Pitt and plans to sign during the later period next month.

A 6-foot-5 wing that can play on and off of the ball, Odukale broke out towards the latter-half of his prep season this winter. A native of Brooklyn, New York, that finished his high school career at Springfield Commonwealth Academy, he sits as a solid three-star prospect and as the 47th best small forward in his class nationally, though he can best be described as a ball-handling wing that can play all three spots along the perimeter.

Odukale took his official visit to the ACC program back in February. Two weeks later, he visited Seton Hall and, in the fall, took his first two official visits to St. Bonaventure and UMass. Interest from DePaul, Virginia Tech and Washington State was also received.

Odukale becomes a member of a strong four-man class for Jeff Capel and his staff. In the fall, they signed Rivals150 seniors Noah Collier and John Hugley, along with blue-collared post Max Amadasun. Together, the group should bring toughness, athleticism and versatility to Oakland.