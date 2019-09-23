Collier chose Pitt over Cal and Clemson . He originally took an official visit to Oakland earlier this month and just last weekend, took an official visit to Clemson. Collier sits as the 148th best prospect in America and also as the 30th best power forward in the 2020 class, though he can play many positions.

Pitt got on the board in the 2020 class on Monday evening. Rivals150 forward Noah Collier gave his verbal commitment to the Panthers, giving Jeff Capel a talented and versatile prospect in the frontcourt.

What the Panthers will get with Collier is a talented, athletic and instinctive prospect that can play either forward position and some on the wing. Attending the prestigious Westtown School in eastern Pennsylvania, Collier has competed at a number of USA Basketball events throughout his high school career and was a solid contributor with the Team Final program this past summer

The three-star prospect stands over 6-foot-7 and is graced with good length and plenty of athleticism that he uses as a multi-positional defender, finisher at the rim and rebounder within traffic. There is no one on Pitt’s current roster that possesses such traits that Collier does which could enable for immediate playing time.

Someone that can check many of the boxes on the final stat sheet, Collier is best whenever the speed of the game ramps up. This summer, he made close to half of his field goals attempted, while posting per-game averages of 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds, all while playing in less than 25 minutes of game action.

Collier begins Pitt’s 2020 class. The Panthers are set for a big weekend as they will host Rivals150 center John Hugley and three-star prospect Ebe Dowuona. RJ Davis, Josh Hall, DJ Gordon and Cliff Omoruyi are a few others that they have continued to prioritize.