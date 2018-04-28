RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Jeff Capel made it two for two this week, replenishing his backcourt at Pitt with the commitment of three-star guard Xavier Johnson. A one-time commit to Nebraska that received his release three weeks ago, Johnson joins top-80 guard Trey McGowens in pledging to the ACC program since Monday.
Choosing the Panthers over the Huskers, UConn and South Carolina, Johnson discussed the vibe he received at Pitt.
“It was a very good visit and I could just see the plan that they had there for me,” he said. “(Capel) just really wanted me and thinks that I could be the start of the turning point there.”
A 6-foot-1 guard is known for his toughness, playmaking skills and elite quickness. He brings a tremendous pedigree, having competed in one of the best high school leagues, the WCAC, over the past four years with highly acclaimed Bishop O’Connell and for Team Takeover the past few summers on the Nike EYBL circuit.
The first-year coaching staff in Pittsburgh was forced to kick the tires on a number of guard prospects this spring due to the out-transfers of Marcus Carr and Parker Stewart, to go along with the graduation of Jonathan Mulmore. Optimism is at hand as Johnson and recently committed Trey McGowens have shown the willingness to play without a sense of insecurity when up against others more highly rated.
Pitt’s depleted backcourt allows both McGowens and Johnson the opportunity to receive heavy minutes as freshmen. The Panthers remain active this spring in need of a frontcourt pickup and are showing heavy interest in four-star junior Aundre Hyatt, a 6-foot-5 wing that, just like McGowens, could reclassify into the 2018 class this summer.