Jeff Capel made it two for two this week, replenishing his backcourt at Pitt with the commitment of three-star guard Xavier Johnson. A one-time commit to Nebraska that received his release three weeks ago, Johnson joins top-80 guard Trey McGowens in pledging to the ACC program since Monday.

Choosing the Panthers over the Huskers, UConn and South Carolina, Johnson discussed the vibe he received at Pitt.

“It was a very good visit and I could just see the plan that they had there for me,” he said. “(Capel) just really wanted me and thinks that I could be the start of the turning point there.”