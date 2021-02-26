Basketball Recruiting - PG Jayden Pierre poised to see offer list grow as season begins

The coming weekend is a massive one for Jayden Pierre. After months of uncertainty and closed-gym workouts, the Long Island (NY) Lutheran High School guard will be permitted to take the floor for a high school game. And while the season certainly won’t be as long or structured as it would be a normal year, the 6-foot-2 guard will take what he can get.

Of course, the start of his junior season will bring renewed exposure, as college coaches will have an eye on the class-of-2022 prospect when he takes the floor on Saturday. Below, Pierre discusses his goals for the season ahead and the college options that have already presented themselves.





ON HIS GOALS FOR THE SHORTENED SEASON AHEAD

“For this season, I don’t know how many games we’ll be able to play, but I’m going to use the games we do play to show that I’m a good, complete guard that can play at any level. It’s all about getting wins and leading my team. I’m trying to get better and get ready for the AAU season.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I think I’m the kind of guard that can do it all. I can definitely score, but I'm really good at distributing, too. I win. I get out on the defensive end, too. I like to think I’m the type of player that does all the little things needed to win.”

ON THE LAST COLLEGE STAFF WITH WHICH HE SPOKE

“The last school I talked to was Rhode Island. I talk to them a lot actually. I have a great relationship with them. I’ve been watching their games and trying to see how I fit. They tell me they feel like I can walk in there and fit right away, so they could put the ball in my hands.”

ON OTHER COACHING STAFF HE FEELS CLOSE TO

“I’d say the coaches at Stanford. They are in touch a lot and are really wanting to see me play. They’re going to be watching this weekend, so that’s big for me. That should be good.”

ON STANFORD

“Obviously, I like the mix of basketball and academics. They play in a great league and are a great academic school. They also just sent a guy to the NBA. It’s hard to beat that. It’s pretty much the best of both worlds at Stanford.”

ON HIS FLORIDA OFFER

“It’s been awhile since we talked to be honest, but I’ve been watching games sometimes. I got a friend down there. Then I love the way the guards play and I love the schedule they play in the SEC.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS KEEPING TOUCH

“I talk to Michigan. I talk to Auburn. Yale just reached out, too.”

ON MICHIGAN AND AUBURN

“Michigan reached out a couple weeks ago. It was very introductory. They just told me about them and told me they want to start getting to know me a little bit. It was Coach [Phil] Martelli.”



