Arizona and Washington have already had the chance to host Watson for an official visit, while Gonzaga , Maryland , Oregon , UCLA , USC and Virginia have been active in his recruitment, he told Rivals.com.

“I bring everything. I am versatile. I can rebound, I can shoot, I can score, pass and get my teammates involved. I just see myself as someone that is versatile and a wing that can do it all. I got to take my pride in my defense,” Watson said. “My dad taught me at a young age that basketball is about just toughening it out and defense is one of my main points of emphasis.”

LA VERNE, Calif. – One of the top breakthrough performers this summer, Peyton Watson is now pondering offers from the best the programs from both sides of the nation. The top-30 wing, who has grown another inch since the travel season, discussed his versatile skill set, handful of scholarship offers and official visit schedule.

Arizona: “(My visit) was great. Coach (Sean) Miller and his staff were super hospitable and are super great guys and I really felt that I could see myself there, but we are just feeling out our options right now. Arizona has had a lot of pros and I really want to be able to make it to the next level so they are really high on my list.”

Gonzaga: “They just want to see more of me with how I progress throughout the year. Gonzaga is a very traditional program and they just don’t like to offer guys without them coming out to see them. I am just taking my time with that and being patient, paying my dues, but I am being talked to by them every day and they are recruiting me really hard, but they just haven’t offered me yet.”

Maryland: “It is amazing getting that offer. They are a top-10 team in the country and whenever they reached out to me after USA (Basketball), that was a big deal for me and my family. It is good hearing from a more diverse range of schools so hearing from my first east coast school, it was big. I am just interested in hearing what they have to say and where they could see me playing out there.”

USC: “They have had a huge freshmen class this year so that has been big. They are going to have some guys go to the league so that is really big as well. They have gotten some guys from LA and that is really big with me since you build relationships with guys throughout the years and having chemistry on the court is really big.”

Virginia: “Just the coach (Tony Bennett). I know that I am going to go there and I am going to be in a system where I am going to be disciplined, play defense, get stronger and better as a player and learn to do everything. Coach Bennett and all of the coaches there just stress to be an all-around player and do everything so that kind of fits me.

“We are looking at some dates during the season but we just have to see where I have open dates throughout my season. I am very busy and so are they, but we are just working that out right now but whether we get to do it during the spring or in the season, we don’t know yet but I am definitely interested in them.”

Washington: “Coach Hop (Mike Hopkins) is a great guy. I really love his energy and intensity, whether it is in practice or just talking to him off of the floor. He is a really cool guy and we have really hit it off. He is a really cool coach.”