Penn made a big move on Saturday by landing a pledge from a member of the Rivals150, 6-foot-9 big man Max Lorca. One of the hardest playing frontline players in America, Lorca is a tremendous addition for the Ivy League program, giving the Quakers a ready-made contributor in the frontcourt.

Lorca discussed his feelings for Penn which led to his commitment.

“The biggest things for me was the education aspect of it in getting an Ivy League education, but also to have the chance to play with guys that I know from NMH. They have all been very successful and knowing that they all came from the same place where I came from and I just have always had a good relationship with them off of the court, too, getting the chance to spend another year or two with them was something that interested me," Lorca told Rivals.com.

"The coaching staff has really been on me hard since last summer and I just felt like I could do a lot better with them in the future. I also really appreciated having my parents support me through this all along with my PSA family and Coach (John) Carroll and the Northfield Mount Hermon program."