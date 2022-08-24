Penn State nabbed its highest-ranked commitment in years on Wednesday evening, when four-star forward Carey Booth announced his intention to sign with the Nittany Lions. Booth is the third member of the program’s 2023 class and hopes to be a cornerstone of head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s rebuilding project.

Below, Rivals has a look at what Penn State is getting in its newest pledge as well as what the news means for the big picture.





WHAT PENN STATE IS GETTING

The son of Penn State star turned Denver Nuggets GM Carey Booth, the newest Nittany Lion comes with good bloodlines, but he’s far more than just pedigree. Booth is all of 6-foot-9 and has become a much more skilled and versatile offensive option in the past year. He’s able to stretch the floor and his jumper is consistent enough to keep defenders honest. He’s a willing rebounder that will improve on that front as he bulks up and adds size. Booth's main battle will be with adding weight, which will help his game in innumerable ways. As things stand, however, he brings some decent defensive versatility because of his long frame, shot blocking and ability to move his feet on the perimeter and stay in front of smaller guards for short bursts when he gets caught in a switch. On the days where Booth has his jumper working from deep, he’s capable of scoring outbursts that feature him taking defenders off the bounce as well as pouring it in from distance.



