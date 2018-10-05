Lundy discussed for Pat Chambers’ bunch. “They have a lot of Roman (Catholic High School) guys up there, so I am already really familiar with them,” he told Rivals.com. “And on both ends they are all locked in."

Penn State made another move with its 2019 class coming in the form of Rivals150 wing Seth Lundy . The four-star small forward gave his verbal commitment Friday, a week after taking an official visit to Happy Valley.

Selecting PSU over Virginia Tech, Louisville and Marquette, Lundy is a tough and competitive small forward. He can slide up or down a position, depending upon the lineup placed onto the floor, and is the first Rivals150 pledge for the Nittany Lions this fall. He brings the ability to play a variety of spots and on either end and is a more than capable shot maker and rebounder.

The fourth prospect from the famed Roman Catholic High program to commit to Penn State within the past four years joining Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens and Nazeer Bostick, each a prospect that, like Lundy, ran with the Team Final travel program during the summer months. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he posted per-game averages of 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Lundy becomes the fourth piece to Penn State’s 2019 class. He joins recently committed forward Justin McKoy, along with an intimidating interior presence in Abdou Tsimbilia and versatile forward Patrick Kelly. The Nittany Lions are about done this fall as they have checked many of the boxes it was facing within its frontcourt just three months ago.