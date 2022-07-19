Peach Jam: Takeaways from beginning of the annual event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Rivals analyst Travis Graf was on hand for Peach Jam on Tuesday, and here’s some early-day storylines from the event. Graf addresses a five-star’s timeline, a 2024 five-star’s top schools and a 2023 guard who is hoping to make a decision in August. ***** RANKING THE CONTENDERS: Justin Edwards 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Top 125 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

Isaiah Collier planning announcement after Michigan visit.

Isaiah Collier

Davis Moseley of the Rivals site Maize & Blue Review got confirmation from Isaiah Collier and his family on Tuesday afternoon that the five-star point guard is planning to take an official visit to Michigan on July 28-30. Collier also said that he’s planning on making a decision shortly after that visit. The Wolverines are in the mix for the top-five prospect alongside USC, UCLA and Alabama.

Three programs stand out early for Yves Missi.

Yves Missi, a 2024 five-star, stood out in his first game of the day against MoKan Elite, tallying 15 points, seven rebounds and a handful of blocks. His motor and ability to rip down the rim at any moment really stand out in any setting. Recruitment-wise, Missi said the three schools sticking out early in his recruitment are Baylor, Kansas and UCLA.

Trey Green focused of four schools, with decision coming in August.

Four-star guard Trey Green told Rivals on Tuesday afternoon that he’s planning to make a decision sometime in August. The main schools involved, according to Green, include Virginia Tech, Xavier, Miami and Virginia. On Monday evening, Green erupted for 27 points, four rebounds and three assists against JL3, including a 5-for-10 shooting performance from behind the arc.

