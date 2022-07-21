Peach Jam: Wednesday's takeaways from annual event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Rivals analyst Travis Graf was on hand for Peach Jam on Wednesday. He addresses some of the storylines coming out of the event, including a five-star’s timeline getting pushed back, the latest on one of the top floor generals in the 2023 class and a breakout 2024 prospect. ***** MORE PEACH JAM: Takeaways from the beginning of the event 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Top 125 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

Aaron Bradshaw gives a timeline update.

Aaron Bradshaw (Rivals.com)

A couple of weeks ago, it seemed as if an Aaron Bradshaw commitment was on the horizon. In speaking to Rivals on Wednesday, the five-star center said that he’s pushing his decision “way back,” and that he doesn’t want to rush into a decision. There’s no current decision date at this time, but Kentucky, Louisville and the G-League are all in play at this time, with Texas and UCLA lurking. You can officially put me in the “cloudy” category for Bradshaw.

Robert Wright hearing is from East Coast programs.

Four-star point guard Robert Wright, one of the top floor generals in 2023, spoke with Rivals to detail the schools in contact with him the most. “I hear the most from Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forest, Miami, Syracuse, Seton Hall, Georgetown,” Wright said. He’s planning on taking visits in the fall when the students and personnel are on campus.

