Basketball Recruiting - Patrick Kelly explores options after Penn State

Patrick Kelly explores options after Penn State
In November, Patrick Kelly, a redshirt freshman at Penn State, made the decision to put his name into the transfer portal.
“My head coach, Pat Chambers, was forced to resign before the season started, so I decided it would be best for me to put my name in the portal," Kelly said. "The coaching staff that is still at Penn State has been supportive and helped me with my decision.”
In the months since the 6-foot-8 forward from Raleigh, N.C. - who graduated from IMG Academy - put his name into the portal Kelly has heard from a lot of different schools.
“I’m getting calls from schools out West, from my time spent out there," he said. "I’m also hearing from schools like Florida, Virginia, North Carolina State and North Carolina. I’ve heard from schools at all levels.”
Kelly said he thinks it's just a matter of time before his next opportunity opens up to him.
“I’ve been in communication with a good number of schools, but it has not come to a point where an offer has happened. But I do believe one will happen soon," he said. "Team Loaded and IMG have helped with the recruiting process. I haven’t posted anything ... so I know some schools are (unaware) I am in the portal.”
KELLY'S FUTURE
“I’d prefer to be closer to home, and I am also looking for a school who is in need for a player like me," Kelly said. "I want to find a coaching staff who can help me get to the next level. Also, I would like a good academic school.
“In terms of systems, I’d like to have the freedom to be versatile with my game. But other than that, I feel I can be pretty adaptable to any offense. Level does not matter, as long as I am needed and it is a good fit for my game on and off the court.”
Kelly has also been doing his homework on conferences in which he feels he might be a good fit.
“ACC, A-10, Big East and CAA are all great conferences and close to home," Kelly said. "I’m open to any conference though - those are ones that stick out. I’d like to make a decision after the season.”
KELLY ON KELLY
“I would say I am a wing who can shoot the ball from beyond the arc, and I crash the glass at a high level as well," Kelly said. "I play above the rim when attacking and try to use my athleticism as much as I can.
“I’ve been working on my ball-handling and post moves, which I have added to my game. Defensively, I can use my length to block shots and I feel I can guard most positions on the floor. I bring energy to the games, and I always try to be a leader as well as a great teammate.”