Basketball Recruiting - Patrick Kelly explores options after Penn State

In November, Patrick Kelly, a redshirt freshman at Penn State, made the decision to put his name into the transfer portal.

“My head coach, Pat Chambers, was forced to resign before the season started, so I decided it would be best for me to put my name in the portal," Kelly said. "The coaching staff that is still at Penn State has been supportive and helped me with my decision.”

In the months since the 6-foot-8 forward from Raleigh, N.C. - who graduated from IMG Academy - put his name into the portal Kelly has heard from a lot of different schools.

“I’m getting calls from schools out West, from my time spent out there," he said. "I’m also hearing from schools like Florida, Virginia, North Carolina State and North Carolina. I’ve heard from schools at all levels.”

Kelly said he thinks it's just a matter of time before his next opportunity opens up to him.

“I’ve been in communication with a good number of schools, but it has not come to a point where an offer has happened. But I do believe one will happen soon," he said. "Team Loaded and IMG have helped with the recruiting process. I haven’t posted anything ... so I know some schools are (unaware) I am in the portal.”

