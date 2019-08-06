“It is home,” he said. “I literally live five minutes away from the campus and I believe that the coaching staff truly believes in me and have seen me develop since my freshman year. Plus, they want me to achieve my goals just as bad as I want to achieve them.”

South Carolina has placed a heavy priority on the top talent from its state which made Tuesday’s commitment to the Gamecocks even better. Three-star power forward Patrick Iriel , attending high school just minutes from the USC campus, committed via Twitter..

Iriel chose South Carolina over California, Cincinnati, College of Charleston and Georgia Tech. He ran with the Upward Stars travel unit this summer and saw his breakout come during the spring evaluation periods in April which brought in over a handful of quality scholarship offers.

A 6-foot-9 power forward that can extend the defense with the perimeter jumper, Iriel is a versatile offensive weapon in the half-court. Most of all, he is an explosive athlete that can play the four or the five, possesses toughness and strength in the frontcourt and causes havoc on the offensive glass. His motor is constantly running and the desire to compete is always there. He should be someone that immediately impacts the USC basketball program from the start thanks to his involvement on both ends.

Iriel becomes the first member of South Carolina’s 2020 class. They remain in pursuit of his travel teammate, Dillon Jones.

