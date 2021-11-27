Papa Kante receiving ACC, Big Ten and SEC interest

Papa Kante debuted at No. 123 in the recent 2023 rankings update. This summer, the South Kent School post picked up intrigue from college programs playing with The Expressions program on the EYBL. "I have a good feel around the basket, do what I can to help my team," Kante said. "I have worked on my shooting a lot over the past year. I have worked on my ball-handling; I am not scared to go to the basket now. I am heating the most right now from Michigan State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Rutgers, Providence. There are some others too."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Michigan State: "The big men are always tough. They really want me; they tell me how much I can fit at their place. I talk to their people every week." Rutgers: "I know Ron Harper, Jr. is there. He is my guy; we talk a lot. Coach (Steve) Pikiell is a funny guy. He calls me sometimes, and we talk, and he is funny to me. Coach (Kenya) Thompson, that's my guy. He texts me all the time." Tennessee: "Coach (Justin) Gainey's son played with me last season. So we built a relationship last year, and I talk to him a lot now." UConn: "I talk with coach (Tom) Moore, the assistant coach there, a lot. He tells me how much he likes me, how I shoot the ball. He thinks I can help them a lot because I know the game."

WHAT'S NEXT?

"I am looking for whichever school shows me the most love," Kante said. "I will be looking for a place where my game fits and can get better. I also want to go in the first year and compete."

RIVALS' REACTION