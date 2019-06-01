News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 10:29:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pangos: Lance Ware updates his recruitment, blue blood enters the mix

Tiqpzai4faxrjrfuodi5
Lance Ware (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)
Corey Evans • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

CERRITOS, CA. – One of the top forward prospects situated on the east coast, Lance Ware made a statement on the opening night at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp. The top-60 recruit talked ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}