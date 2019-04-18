Pangos Easter Classic: Daishen Nix not backing down
LAS VEGAS -- During the winter, five-star point guard Daishen Nix saw his stock go through the roof and he's not backing down now.
Playing at the Pangos Easter Classic with Simply Fundamental Basketball Academy, the 6-foot-4 floor general showed why his stock soared during the winter. He has tremendous size, gets to the rim at will and is as good a passer as there is in high school basketball.
It took a little longer than some of his 2020 classmates for Nix to get national attention but he knew it would happen eventually.
"I think it was just a matter of people seeing what I can do," Nix told Rivals.com. "I just wanted to show everybody that I can play and I think I did that."
Nix had the opportunity to compete with USA Basketball in Minneapolis a few weeks ago and it was a good measuring stick.
"It was pretty good and it was something different," said Nix. "I had never tried it before, never been there before and I had just always heard about it. I liked it because they could catch my passes, they are more skilled and they are more athletic so it was cool to play with that level of talent."
After his strong junior season, Nix now carries offers from programs like Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Memphis, TCU, Washington, West Virginia and many others and Texas Tech has recently jumped in.
He's got a good idea of what they like along with his passing and knows what he needs to work on.
"I can finish anywhere, on big people on little people it doesn't really matter," said Nix. "I'm trying to get my strength up so that I can be bigger than everybody else. My defense and my shooting, I need to work on that more."
While Nix has attention coming in from all across the country he's not yet taken any visits and hasn't formalized a list of schools. He did say that he'd like to look into setting up some visits during the summer and that he'll look to cut down his list and start moving towards a decision after the travel ball season finishes.
"Probably after AAU or after this summer I'll cut down my list," said Nix. "It's important to me that a program prioritizes school first over basketball. I like to play in pick and roll and somewhere that they give the guards a lot of freedom."