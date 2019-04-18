LAS VEGAS -- During the winter, five-star point guard Daishen Nix saw his stock go through the roof and he's not backing down now.

Playing at the Pangos Easter Classic with Simply Fundamental Basketball Academy, the 6-foot-4 floor general showed why his stock soared during the winter. He has tremendous size, gets to the rim at will and is as good a passer as there is in high school basketball.

It took a little longer than some of his 2020 classmates for Nix to get national attention but he knew it would happen eventually.



"I think it was just a matter of people seeing what I can do," Nix told Rivals.com. "I just wanted to show everybody that I can play and I think I did that."

Nix had the opportunity to compete with USA Basketball in Minneapolis a few weeks ago and it was a good measuring stick.



"It was pretty good and it was something different," said Nix. "I had never tried it before, never been there before and I had just always heard about it. I liked it because they could catch my passes, they are more skilled and they are more athletic so it was cool to play with that level of talent."