WESTMINSTER, Calif. -- Each year, the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp provides a glimpse into the future of West Coast basketball. On Saturday, the most well known player in the building, Devin Askew, showed why he already has a lofty national reputation.

The highest ranked player in the building, Devin Askew roared for those on the floor to hop aboard his roller coaster and let him take them for a ride. That ride is one where he plays as a high scoring point guard who has a deadly jump shot.

Askew has good size, terrific control of the ball, plays fast and his confidence combined with his ability to stick shots from deep, on mid range pull-ups and then get to the rim make him a no brainer as a high major prospect and one of the best young players on the West Coast. Askew already has offers from San Diego State, St. John's, Oregon, USC and Louisville. Texas and Arizona have been in and Ohio State is in touch as well.



There is a plan to visit Oregon in October and Askew has already seen San Diego State, Louisville and USC. He discussed each of the visits.

Louisville: "It was amazing, the environment around the program was so fun to be around and in with the basketball team. The love they get was cool. Coach (Chris) Mack is cool and I liked his energy."

USC: "I like their coaches and I know a few of the players like Charles O'Bannon and they are cool too. The way they play and coach, I like. They practice hard and the coaches are on the players pushing them like you want a coach to do."

San Diego State: "I got to meet coach (Brian) Dutcher and he was awesome. It's a great environment there and their players have freedom to really go out there and get after each other."





