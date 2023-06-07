TOP DOG: Fiory Bidunga

WHAT HE DID: Binduga didn’t do anything we’ve not seen before, but his rare blend of athleticism, rim-protection, rebounding instincts and smooth scoring in the post allowed him to massively change every game in which he played, even against the top-flight competition he encountered at the Pangos. Binduga knows how he impacts winning and rarely steps outside of the things he does well. That said, he can handle the ball pretty decently in a pinch and is becoming a much better passer. He routinely creates extra possessions on the offensive glass, contorting his body and using elite athleticism to grab rebounds even when opponents seem to have position on him. He averaged 13.8 points and 10.5 rebounds in four camp games, but managed to have an impact that went beyond even those stats as he altered or blocked countless shots in each contest. RECRUITMENT: Cincinnati has long thought to hold a slight edge in Bidunga’s recruitment, but Kentucky and Indiana - and, to a lesser extent Michigan - should also be monitored.

*****

CO-MVP: Cam Scott

WHAT HE DID: The No. 20 prospect in the Rivals150 had himself a good few days in the desert, taking home co-mvp honors as decided by the camp. Scott, who gets downhill as well as anyone in the class, backed up his five-star status by averaging 24.8 points on 56% shooting at Pangos. Scott boasts a refined game and spent the week avoiding bad shots and staying within the offense while still managing to take over games. High basketball IQ plays and good shot selection can be rare in a camp setting, but Scott showed off both while scoring at a massive clip. RECRUITMENT: Auburn, Texas, USC, Alabama, Oregon and South Carolina are all in play for Scott.

*****

SNIPER: Ryan Jones

WHAT HE DID: Few prospects shot the ball as well as Jones did this week. The fact that his long-range ability comes with a 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame makes him extra intriguing. He has some work to do from a motor standpoint, but a long-range sniper built like a defensive lineman makes for an intriguing long-term prospect, especially when you consider the impact he has on the glass. Jones knocked down 18 3-pointers in four games in Las Vegas and shot better than 50% from the field while doing so. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds per contest while showing some slick agility to go along with his massive frame. As his motor improves Jones could add versatility to almost any roster. RECRUITMENT: Xavier, LSU, Florida and Virginia Tech feel like the major players in Jones’ recruitment.

*****

MR. EFFICIENT: Kon Knueppel

WHAT HE DID: Possibly the best shooter in the class, not enough is made of Knueppel’s efficiency. Sure, the five-star prospect knocked down 10 3-pointers in four games, but the fact that he averaged 18 points per contest while shooting a ridiculous 75% from the floor is wildly impressive. Knueppel showed a knack for scoring at all three levels, as his broad-shouldered frame adds some versatility on both ends of the floor. RECRUITMENT: Marquette, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Stanford, Louisville and others are involved with Knueppel, who is inching toward a decision.

*****

BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE: Nate Guerengomba

WHAT HE DID: We’ve been relatively high on Guerengomba since EYBL session II last month, and he was set to find his way into the rankings this month based on that. What he did at Pangos, however, will make sure he breaks in a higher slot than initially planned. The All-American camp served as a proving ground for the 6-foot-4 wing. Guerengomba is a knock-down shooter that does more than just fill it up from deep, and he showed some three-level scoring prowess to the tune of a whopping average of 20 points per contest as well as a show-stopping 33-point effort that included nine 3-pointers. RECRUITMENT: Providence, Maryland, UCF and SMU are involved with Guerengomba as things stand, but he seems to be a candidate for a host of late-arriving opportunities after his big week at Pangos.

*****

RANKINGS CRASHER: Larry Johnson

WHAT HE DID: Johnson was already set to make his Rivals150 debut when the list updates later this month, but his performance at Pangos helped improve his stock on that front. The 25.3 PPG the 6-foot-4 guard averaged ranked second among all campers. Johnson garnered a few MVP votes based off a performance that saw him show off truly elite finishing ability at the rim and an improved jumper from range. He was as efficient as he was explosive and shot better than 60% from the floor. Johnson is a no-doubt, top 100 prospect. RECRUITMENT: Virginia Tech, Missouri, Dayton and St. John’s are all involved with Johnson at this point, but it feels as though the two-guard will rack up additional offers in the coming year.

*****

POINT GOD: Rob Wright

Rob Wright