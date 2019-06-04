Paolo Banchero (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CERRITOS, Calif. – After taking in all of the action at the 2019 edition of the Pangos All-American Camp, where five-star Paolo Banchero was among the standouts, it's time for the Bossi Awards. I want to focus on players who I didn't cover in either of my weekend takeaway articles (linked below) and cutting it down to these 11 wasn't easy. More: Bossi's high fives | Saturday six-pack

Most Reliable: Paolo Banchero

The award: Banchero is a reliable producer as a scorer, rebounder and passer. He's also a reliable teammate who plays team basketball regardless of the setting. Guys like him who have skill and can produce efficiently are so in demand as more playmaking is initiated by frontcourt players.

The recruitment: Banchero has heavy ties to Washington but Arizona, Kansas and Memphis are among those taking a crack.



The Influencer: Josh Christopher

The award: It wouldn't surprise me if there were players at Pangos who have more than Christopher's 276,000 Instagram followers. But I'm not going to check and IG followers isn't my point here. My point is that Christopher carries himself with a swagger that his fellow players seem to really like. On top of that he produces and usually plays hard which means others want to play with him.

The recruitment: Arizona State (brother Caleb Christopher will be a freshman) and Missouri (cousin is strength coach) have family ties and entire West Coast wants him. Most recent offers have come from SEC programs Alabama, Arkansas, Vanderbilt.



Potential to Production: Moussa Cisse

The award: Each time I see Cisse he's a little more about production and a little less about potential. Don't get me wrong, as a big man on his way to 7-foot who blocks shots and runs the floor, Cisse still has tons of potential too. But, he's getting more reliable as a scorer and rebounder, and reminds me a lot of 2020 five-star N'Faly Dante.

The recruitment: Connecticut, Georgetown, Georgia and Pittsburgh have offered.



Best Performance: Cade Cunningham

The award: From beginning to end, I didn't see a more consistent performer than Cunningham. He's continued to build off of a great high school season and he's continuing to apply pressure to Evan Mobley (who was also very, very good before shutting things down Sunday morning) for the No. 1 spot in 2020. The tall point guard does it all and exudes confidence.

The recruitment: Last week he released a final 10 of Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Texas, Virginia and Washington.



No Days Off: Hassan Diarra

The award: Diarra was not among the players using Pangos as a vacation of sorts. I can't imagine he ever plays basketball without taking it very seriously. He's all effort all the time and is a slick driver who continues to build his jump shot. The recruitment: Indiana, Penn State, St. John's, Texas Tech, USF and Wake Forest have all offered during 2019.

Player's Choice: Bradley Ezewiro

The award: At least three or four players brought up to me, totally unprompted, how much they liked either playing with or watching Ezewiro play. He looks like a freak defensive end out there because of his strength but he can also get off the floor in a hurry. He does the dirty work and isn't afraid to talk a little trash.

The recruitment: Washington State is his first high major offer. Montana, New Mexico, San Francisco and Southern Utah are among others involved.



Prettiest Jumper: Josh Hall

The award: This one is right to the point and Hall had the best-looking jumper I saw at Pangos Camp. I just wish I had gotten to see a bit more of it but unfortunately he wasn't feeling the love from his teammates. As smooth as he shoots it from distance, it's hard not to see some flashes of young Joe Johnson (or Rodney Hood) in his game.

The recruitment: Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas and more are giving heavy chase.



Mr. Smooth: Jaden Hardy

The award: There's nothing Hardy does that isn't smooth. Whether it's handling the ball, shooting or making plays in transition, it all seems to come easy to him. On top of making things look easy, he's got a tremendous feel for the game.

The recruitment: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Memphis, UCLA, USC, Washington and at least a dozen more have all offered.



Bump 'N Grind: Clifford Omoruyi

The award: I didn't see many guys who appeared to enjoy creating contact on either end of the floor. Omoruyi has a lean strength about him and will be a monster after a college weight room. His energy was great, he rebounded, finished when he got chances and showed improving hands.

The recruitment: Kentucky offered earlier in the spring joining the likes of Florida, Illinois, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia and more.



Exceeding Expectations: Isael Silva

The award: After seeing Silva over Memorial Day weekend I was pretty sure he would be a four-star prospect in 2021 and could hang with the best. He's definitely going to be a four-star and looks like a legitimate top 50 prospect in his class at this point. The best passer in camp, he's also a good athlete and can knock down a jumper from deep.

The recruitment: Utah, Santa Clara and others have offered while Stanford is among those showing heavy interest.



Taking Advantage: Mwani Wilkinson