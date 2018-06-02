CERRITOS, Calif. -- Give five-star big man Xavier Foster a lot of credit, he's figured out what works for him and he goes out and does it.

A 6-foot-10 center from Iowa who ranks No. 20 nationally in the class of 2020, Foster holds offers from the likes of Iowa, Iowa State, Creighton, Baylor, Illinois and Texas A&M to go along with interest from Kansas, UCLA, USC and others.

That interest revolves around his size, athleticism, skill and commitment to playing hard all the time. Even at Pangos All-American Camp where big men aren't always a focal point.



"I really play well with my teammates and getting stops on defense," said Foster. "I try to outplay the other team and want it a little more. It all works out when you play hard.

"Me and my dad were talking about how if I get rebounds early in the game I'll start getting into the flow a bit more and get touches and then I'm more confident on offense. It's shown through the years that the more I rebound the better I am on offense."

