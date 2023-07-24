Canadian prospect Will Riley is preparing for his second season of American high school basketball at the Phelps School in Malvern, Penn., but college coaches have long been aware of the four-star prospect’s well-rounded skill set.

Riley, a class-of-2025 prospect, already holds a handful of major offers, the latest of which came from head coach Tommy Lloyd and Arizona, and there are definitely more in store in the year ahead. Riley played the summer circuit with UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL and averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assist per game in five Peach Jam outings this month.

Rivals recently caught up with Riley to discuss where his recruitment stands and what could be next in his decision-making process.





ON WHICH SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN IN CONTACT AS OF LATE

“I heard from a lot of schools. I heard from Kentucky, Oregon, Bryant and a whole bunch of others. I’m working on trying to take some visits this summer. I don't; really know where yet, but I’m going to get some.”

ON SCHOOLS HE"S TALKED TO ABOUT VISITS

“UCLA and Oregon. I might go check out Oregon because I have my family living up around there. They live in Vancouver, so that will make the visit easy.”

ON OREGON

“Oregon already offered, and I’m just talking to UCLA. The Oregon coaches really like me and seem to have a really strong interest in my game. I really like the program and the school. They have a great coach.”

ON UCLA

“They’re watching me heavily. They’ve been hitting me up every now and then and they always say I really fit their play style, so I like that.”

ON WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE TABLE AS A PLAYER

“I can be anything. I’m a very versatile player. I can be a tall guard for you or I can play the wing. I can help you on defense and on the glass. I can just do a lot of things.”