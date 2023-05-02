COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Purdue has long been in pursuit of Atlanta-based guard Gicarri Harris, the son of program great Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson. The Boilermakers have already hosted the four-star prospect for an official visit and things seem to be heating up between the parties. That said, schools such as Stanford, LSU and Georgia are also pursuing Harris, who won't make a decision until the fall.

Rivals caught up with Harris following one of his grassroots games on the adidas 3SSB circuit for a conversation about where things stand and what could be next for his recruitment.

*****

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Purdue, Georgia, LSU and Stanford. Those are the main ones right now.”

ON PURDUE:

“I saw them out here watching me. I’m really tight with them. I talk to them at least two times a week. I’m really close with Purdue right now.”

ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO WEST LAFAYETTE:

“It was great. They took me out to a football game and I got to watch practice. I got to see everything they have to offer at Purdue. I liked what I saw. They showed me statistics of everything they do on the court and off the court.”

ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO STANFORD:

“It was a great environment there, too. I got to walk around and see all the campus and stuff like that. I got to watch practice and introduce myself to everyone.”

ON IF HE FEELS MOST COMFORTABLE WITH PURDUE OR STANFORD:

“Those aren’t the top two or anything for sure, but I’m really comfortable with those two schools the most. I’m pretty comfortable with UGA and LSU, too.”

ON FUTURE VISIT:

“As of right now, I don't have any in mind. I’ll probably have some more in June. I just don't know where yet.”

ON LSU:

“I might set up an LSU visit if I can. They really like my game and like that I’m a team player that can also create for himself.”

ON WHEN HE WANTS TO COMMIT:

“Probably sometime in September. I just want to find somewhere with a good student life and a good basketball school. Also, a good education. It’s really just those three things.”