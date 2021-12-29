Oregon State, Utah, others in play for Jordan Ross

LAS VEGAS – Point guard Jordan Ross holds a handful of Pac 12 offers as well as mid-major opportunities from all over the west coast. A couple schools stand out from the pack, however, and the three-star prospect recently talked to Rivals.com about those frontrunners.





ON HIS HIGH-MAJOR OFFERS

"Washington State, Utah, Stanford and Oregon State. The most recent one was Oregon State. That was about … it was October, I think."

ON OREGON STATE

"I took an official visit over there and I love the guys over there. I love the coaching staff, too. Also, I was born in Oregon so that’s cool."

ON WHICH PART OF OREGON HE WAS BORN IN

"Beaverton. I was actually born in Beaverton. I was born in Beaverton. Then, we moved to Utah then I stayed in Utah until I moved to Link Academy (in Branson, Mo.)."

ON WHICH PLACE HE LIKES BEST

"I’d say home – I’d say Utah.

ON UTAH

“I visited and I love the coaching staff there. They got a whole new staff, so meeting all those guys was cool. I like them.”

ON WASHINGTON STATE

"Coach [Michael] Plank was the one recruiting me, but now he is at San Francisco. I still like Washington State, but I’m actually more of a Coach Plank fan. I got offered from San Francisco as well, so I want to look into that."

ON SAN FRANCISCO

"I talk to Coach Plank almost daily. I took an unofficial out there just to see the facilities and everything. There are cool people out there."

ON HIS GAME

"I'd say I’m a pass-first point guard that gets everybody involved. I’m still a scoring threat, too. I do the little things."