Oregon State, others showing interest in PG Dionte Johnson

BEL AIR, Md. -- At 5-foot-11, what Dionte Johnson lacks in elite length he makes up for with quickness and court vision. The Elizabeth (NJ) Patrick School point guard recently turned in another impressive performance at the R1A Classic in suburban Baltimore and outlined his recruitment following the contest.

Right now, he carries a handful of low and mid-major offers but he will likely see his list of options grow in the months ahead. Below, Johnson discusses which schools are currently in the mix.





ON THE LATEST SCHOOL TO OFFER

“Coastal Carolina just offered most recently.”

ON COASTAL CAROLINA

“I know a little about them. They're in the sun belt conference and I’ve watched a couple of their games now. I’m still learning about them.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED

“Right now, I have a Robert Morris offer. I talk to them some. They reach out. Quinnipiac, too. Oregon State is looking at me.”

ON OREGON STATE

“I talked to the coaches there. A former player from my AAU team (Dashawn Davis), and I talk to him a lot.”

ON WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE TABLE

“I’m a player that gets after it on both ends of the floor, offense and defense, and I can do a lot of different things.”



