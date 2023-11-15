Oregon lands four-star G and gifted scorer Vyctorius Miller
Oregon landed the highest-rated player of its three-man 2024 class on Wednesday, when four-star guard Vyctorius Miller announced his intention to sign with the Ducks. The 6-foot-5 Miller chose Oregon over finalists such as LSU, Gonzaga and USC and will provide the program with a pure scorer. Below, Rivals explores Miller’s game as well as what landing him means for Dana Altman’s Ducks.
WHAT OREGON IS GETTING
The son of No Limit Records recording artist Silkk the Shocker, Vyctorius Miller is all of 6-foot-5 with long arms that allow him to play even bigger than his height. Miller is a score-first guard that attacks the basket and has a knack for finishing through traffic. He’s an above-average shooter who has a pull-up game in the mid-range and spot-up stroke from distance. The Arizona Compass Prep standout has some work to do both as a defender and a facilitator, but his build and basketball IQ suggest he could take strides in both areas as he adds muscle and matures as a decision-maker. Ideally, you’d like to see a big guard be a better positional rebounder but that could come as he bulks up in college. That said, there are few players that attack the basket as well as Miller, who is a natural scorer capable of taking over a game when his shots are falling.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE DUCKS
This recruitment was a bit difficult to track as everyone from LSU to the NBA’s G-League seemed to be serious players. For that reason, Dana Altman and his staff should be commended for staying the course when things got chaotic – and they definitely did. Miller is the fifth top-50 prospect to sign with Oregon in the last four cycles. Holding off a late push from the G-League is not an easy task for a team that has failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons, so the recruiting success the Ducks seem to be sustaining despite some on-court struggles is notable.