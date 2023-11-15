Oregon landed the highest-rated player of its three-man 2024 class on Wednesday, when four-star guard Vyctorius Miller announced his intention to sign with the Ducks. The 6-foot-5 Miller chose Oregon over finalists such as LSU, Gonzaga and USC and will provide the program with a pure scorer. Below, Rivals explores Miller’s game as well as what landing him means for Dana Altman’s Ducks.





WHAT OREGON IS GETTING

The son of No Limit Records recording artist Silkk the Shocker, Vyctorius Miller is all of 6-foot-5 with long arms that allow him to play even bigger than his height. Miller is a score-first guard that attacks the basket and has a knack for finishing through traffic. He’s an above-average shooter who has a pull-up game in the mid-range and spot-up stroke from distance. The Arizona Compass Prep standout has some work to do both as a defender and a facilitator, but his build and basketball IQ suggest he could take strides in both areas as he adds muscle and matures as a decision-maker. Ideally, you’d like to see a big guard be a better positional rebounder but that could come as he bulks up in college. That said, there are few players that attack the basket as well as Miller, who is a natural scorer capable of taking over a game when his shots are falling.