Oregon celebrates the pledge of five-star CJ Walker
After years of continued pursuit, Oregon got its guy with CJ Walker. A five-star forward out of Orlando, Florida, Walker chose the Ducks over LSU and Miami on Wednesday, giving the Pac 12 program a versatile and active forward prospect that only continues to get better.
“They got a lot of stuff that keeps their athletes healthy and their weight program is really good,” Walker said about the Ducks. “Their dorms are really nice and they have a very good family feel over there, too.”
He spoke more on the fit in Eugene. “They fit my playing style: they like to run, press, get back and forth, and they are an athletic team,” he said. “They have just said that I could showcase my athleticism there.”
A 6-foot-7 senior prospect that can play either forward position, Walker broke out this July as he received offers from a number of name brand programs nationally. While he has always been a coveted prospect thanks to his talent base, placement in today’s game, and athleticism, Walker put it all together, displaying his pristine upside and the reason behind his five-star rating.
Oregon has done a fine job of showcasing players in the ilk of Walker during the Dana Altman era, playing an up-tempo game that has come to see its top prospects excel in Eugene. Ducks’ fans should expect a versatile producer where, on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 16.5 points (55.3 FG percent), 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
Walker becomes Oregon’s top-rated recruit this fall alongside Rivals150 forward Chandler Lawson and four-star center Isaac Johnson, the latter who will reclassify into the 2021 class as he will take an LDS-mission next year. He gives Oregon its third consecutive year that they have nabbed a five-star commitment, continuing a strong funnel of talent into the Pac 12 program.