After years of continued pursuit, Oregon got its guy with CJ Walker. A five-star forward out of Orlando, Florida, Walker chose the Ducks over LSU and Miami on Wednesday, giving the Pac 12 program a versatile and active forward prospect that only continues to get better.

“They got a lot of stuff that keeps their athletes healthy and their weight program is really good,” Walker said about the Ducks. “Their dorms are really nice and they have a very good family feel over there, too.”

He spoke more on the fit in Eugene. “They fit my playing style: they like to run, press, get back and forth, and they are an athletic team,” he said. “They have just said that I could showcase my athleticism there.”