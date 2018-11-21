Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 12:01:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Oregon celebrates the pledge of five-star CJ Walker

Yfdmxzzsgvsdgrqkakt6
Nick Lucero
Corey Evans • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

After years of continued pursuit, Oregon got its guy with CJ Walker. A five-star forward out of Orlando, Florida, Walker chose the Ducks over LSU and Miami on Wednesday, giving the Pac 12 program a versatile and active forward prospect that only continues to get better.

“They got a lot of stuff that keeps their athletes healthy and their weight program is really good,” Walker said about the Ducks. “Their dorms are really nice and they have a very good family feel over there, too.”

He spoke more on the fit in Eugene. “They fit my playing style: they like to run, press, get back and forth, and they are an athletic team,” he said. “They have just said that I could showcase my athleticism there.”

A 6-foot-7 senior prospect that can play either forward position, Walker broke out this July as he received offers from a number of name brand programs nationally. While he has always been a coveted prospect thanks to his talent base, placement in today’s game, and athleticism, Walker put it all together, displaying his pristine upside and the reason behind his five-star rating.

Oregon has done a fine job of showcasing players in the ilk of Walker during the Dana Altman era, playing an up-tempo game that has come to see its top prospects excel in Eugene. Ducks’ fans should expect a versatile producer where, on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 16.5 points (55.3 FG percent), 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Walker becomes Oregon’s top-rated recruit this fall alongside Rivals150 forward Chandler Lawson and four-star center Isaac Johnson, the latter who will reclassify into the 2021 class as he will take an LDS-mission next year. He gives Oregon its third consecutive year that they have nabbed a five-star commitment, continuing a strong funnel of talent into the Pac 12 program.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}