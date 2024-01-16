SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jerry Easter is the No. 22 junior in the country and has an offer list to match his lofty ranking. The 6-foot-3 guard is a standout at Indiana’s La Lumiere School and seems to be getting serious about his recruitment and college options.

Easter is yet to officially trim his list, but it’s clear that a few schools are starting to take priority in his mind. Rivals recently caught up with the talented guard to discuss his visit plans and what could be next in his process.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

"I’m going to Oregon on our spring break. I forget when that is. It’s during March., If we make GEICO Nationals, it’s right after GEICO."

ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO CHECK OUT THIS SPRING:

"Oregon for sure and I might go to Baylor too. Those two schools for sure."

ON OREGON:

"I’m just really excited to go to Oregon and meet everybody. I talk to the assistant every day. I like the way they talk to me and vibe with me. I’m excited to meet them and meet the players."

ON BAYLOR"

"I had a close friend that was at Toledo – RayJ Dennis. He went to Toledo, which is my hometown. I used to work out with him a lot and all that. He transferred to Baylor. I’m really cool with him and he tells me he likes it a lot. I loved Baylor before that even, so when the coaches reached out to me I got excited to visit. It’s huge for them to come all the way from Texas to watch me in Indiana."

ON PAST UNOFFICIAL VISITS:

"I visited Michigan State unofficially. I went to Ohio State my freshman year. This year, it’s just been Michigan State. I got to talk to [Tom] Izzo while I was there. He’s always got something new to say, you know? I love how he has all that energy, he pushes his players and pushes his point guards. I like that environment."

ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

"I’d say aside from Baylor and Oregon, I talk to Michigan State and Georgia Tech a lot. Ohio State, too. Arkansas texts me almost every day, and I like them a lot. I’m cool with a lot of the Arkansas players. I know Nick Smith. I got to work out with him this summer. He was one of my favorite players when he was in high school, I love his game."