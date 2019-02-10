Options expanding for three-star Jalyn McCreary
Transferring to Legacy Charter in South Carolina turned out to be a great move for Jalyn McCreary. The new addition to the 2019 Rivals150 has not only given himself a better chance at qualifying next year but his college options have expanded since making the move.
The athletic 6-foot-7 forward originally from Georgia said he has had the most contact recently with Arkansas, Georgia State, Pittsburgh and South Carolina. He previously took official visits to DePaul and South Florida, but neither school remains in the mix.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “They have a good program. I haven’t seen them play yet though. Their coaches have been saying they are still interested.”
Georgia State: “I like them a lot. They stay on me a lot about committing. Their coaches are really cool. They came to a game I played in Atlanta. I have a great relationship with coach [Claude] Pardue.”
Pittsburgh: “I think they are close to offering. They came to see me play one game in Maryland and I played well. They said they are going to keep recruiting me hard.”
South Carolina: “I went to a game there like two weeks ago against Auburn. It was really nice. I like the way they run their program. I think it fits me. Coach Martin is cool. He’s really strict and I think that will help me in the future.”
RIVALS' REACTION
McCreary will be an interesting one to follow over the next few months as his senior year comes to an end. He’s one of the more talented forwards still on the market and is having a terrific season over in South Carolina. If South Carolina comes through with a scholarship offer, look for the Gamecocks to be tough to beat here as he had a great visit to Columbia last month. Pittsburgh is another school looming here as a real threat if they offer. McCreary admitted he is hoping to end up in a power conference, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more schools at that level come in. Lastly, don’t rule out Georgia State here. The Panthers have had a great year beating both Georgia and Alabama, and have had a lot of success recruiting talented prospects from the Atlanta area.