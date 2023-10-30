Rivals recently caught up with Rooths to talk about where things stand as he closes in on finalizing his college choice.

The four-star forward has one trip remaining on his itinerary – a Nov. 3 trip to Michigan – and then he’ll retreat into decision mode.

LAS VEGAS – One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 class, Khani Rooths has a list of finalists that includes Florida State , Virginia Tech, Michigan and Georgia.

ON WHEN HE MIGHT ANNOUNCE HIS COMMITMENT:

“You can put it this way. I talk to Asa Newell all the time. I want to see where he goes. I’m going to wait for him to commit and then commit after him. That’s all I know.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO GO TO THE SAME PLACE AS NEWELL:

“All I’m saying is that I want it out there publicly that I am waiting on Asa to commit before I commit.”

ON HIS UPCOMING TRIP TO MICHIGAN:

“I know what I like about all the other schools, so I want to see if Michigan can bring that kind of thing to the table, too. I want to see all the other things they have to offer up there as well. I just want to see if they can develop me and get me to where I want to be.”

ON HIS FLORIDA STATE VISIT:

“It was the same ol’ same ol’ as other visits. We ate a lot and I got to hang out with the players. They had an away game, so I watched the away game on TV with the team at a place with food. Then I got to see the area around the school and all that.”

ON HIS GEORGIA VISIT:

“The whole environment was great. I really like college towns, hence why all the schools I am looking at are in college towns. I love the coaches there, too.

ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL:

“How much a school can develop me.Then, being on the court as a freshman is a big deal to me. Also, the team chemistry and seeing how the head coach interacts with his players.”