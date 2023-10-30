One visit stands between four-star Khani Rooths and a decision
LAS VEGAS – One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 class, Khani Rooths has a list of finalists that includes Florida State, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Georgia.
The four-star forward has one trip remaining on his itinerary – a Nov. 3 trip to Michigan – and then he’ll retreat into decision mode.
Rivals recently caught up with Rooths to talk about where things stand as he closes in on finalizing his college choice.
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON WHEN HE MIGHT ANNOUNCE HIS COMMITMENT:
“You can put it this way. I talk to Asa Newell all the time. I want to see where he goes. I’m going to wait for him to commit and then commit after him. That’s all I know.”
ON IF HE WANTS TO GO TO THE SAME PLACE AS NEWELL:
“All I’m saying is that I want it out there publicly that I am waiting on Asa to commit before I commit.”
ON HIS UPCOMING TRIP TO MICHIGAN:
“I know what I like about all the other schools, so I want to see if Michigan can bring that kind of thing to the table, too. I want to see all the other things they have to offer up there as well. I just want to see if they can develop me and get me to where I want to be.”
ON HIS FLORIDA STATE VISIT:
“It was the same ol’ same ol’ as other visits. We ate a lot and I got to hang out with the players. They had an away game, so I watched the away game on TV with the team at a place with food. Then I got to see the area around the school and all that.”
ON HIS GEORGIA VISIT:
“The whole environment was great. I really like college towns, hence why all the schools I am looking at are in college towns. I love the coaches there, too.
ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL:
“How much a school can develop me.Then, being on the court as a freshman is a big deal to me. Also, the team chemistry and seeing how the head coach interacts with his players.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Rooths is obviously in play for Georgia, and it certainly seems as though Asa Newell’s recent commitment to UGA may help the cause. Then again, inferring what Rooths actually meant when he said he was waiting to see what Newell did is a bit tricky because he declined to elaborate in any meaningful way. The Bulldogs like the leader here, but Michigan and Virginia Tech are also in play to differing extents.