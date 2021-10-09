ONE TO WATCH: Elijah Perkins
MANALAPAN, NJ -- Elijah Perkins will suit up this season for one of the top public schools in the county. So while he has a solid list of offers in tow, his standing as a member of a loaded Camden (NJ) High School squad makes him a threat to see his recruitment take the next step in the months ahead.
The 6-foot-3 guard holds offers from Georgetown, Kansas State and Nebraska. And while he doesn’t seem to be in close contact with either as things stand, he looked every bit capable of helping a high-major program during a recent standout performance at MADE Academy in suburban New Jersey.
Below, Perkins discusses where his recruitment stands as he approaches his senior season.
ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS
"I have St Peters, Hofstra, Nebraska, Georgetown, Hampton and a couple others."
ON VISITS
“Just an official visit to Hampton on Oct. 2.”
ON HAMPTON
“They just want me to come in and just run the show. Where they play, in the Big South, they have a lot of good non-conference games. Every non-conference game is against a good team. You see lots of ACC teams and stuff.”
ON HIS GAME
“I’d say I’m a tenacious defender. I love getting after it on defense and then getting after it on offense. I like getting in the lane and kicking out. I’m working on getting my jumper more consistent, but I’m a game-changer honestly.”
ON OTHER VISITS
“I haven’t even thought that far. I’m really just focused on the Hampton visit. I’ll see what happens after that.”
ON OTHER SCHOOLS THAT COULD BE CLOSE TO OFFERS
“I’ve been talking a little bit with Marquette. Other than that, not many other schools. I’m just waiting for the season to start. I just want to have a great season and we’ll see what happened.”
RIVALS REACTION: There’s plenty of reason to monitor Perkins. Georgetown and Nebraska extended early offers to the explosive guard for a reason, after all. And even if he doesn’t sit near the top of those recruiting boards right now, he continues to flash the athleticism, physicality and skill set that once caught the eyes of high-major coaches. Perkins will have plenty of attention on him this season playing alongside No. 1 overall 2023 prospect DJ Wagner and others at New Jersey-based powerhouse Camden High. Don’t be shocked if a productive year attracts some new attention from major programs.